Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Finning International Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

