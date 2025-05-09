First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Up 14.3% Following Earnings Beat

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.11. 379,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 779,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. First Advantage’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Advantage by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,233 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Advantage by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth about $24,328,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 88,914 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

