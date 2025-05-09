First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

First Farmers Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22.

First Farmers Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

