First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Down 7.8% After Earnings Miss

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares fell 7.8% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 5,532,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 12,392,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,596,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,177 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $47,656,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 897.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,759,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after buying an additional 3,382,443 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 197.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,492,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after buying an additional 1,420,937 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

