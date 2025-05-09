First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2544 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

