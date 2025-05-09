First Trust Advisors LP Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,132 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 143,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 176,947 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,479,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

