First Trust Advisors LP Has $884,000 Stock Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cricut were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $27,735.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,059,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,311,477.25. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,894. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cricut Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.01. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $162.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cricut Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Cricut’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

