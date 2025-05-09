First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,032,000 after buying an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 132,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 109,525 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 68,363 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,685 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE:WOR opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

