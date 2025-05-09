First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.
South Bow Price Performance
Shares of SOBO stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. South Bow Co. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.
South Bow Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on SOBO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC lowered shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on South Bow in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
South Bow Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
