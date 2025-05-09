First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Get South Bow alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of SOBO stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. South Bow Co. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SOBO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC lowered shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on South Bow in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOBO

South Bow Profile

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.