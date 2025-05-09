First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 8,762 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cohu by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,825 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after buying an additional 315,605 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $7,076,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1,191.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 176,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 162,522 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHU stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

