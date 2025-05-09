First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 675,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,291,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVDE opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.83. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.