First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 675,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,291,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of AVDE opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.83. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60.
Avantis International Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
