First Trust Advisors LP Sells 40,092 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,092 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $623.82 million, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is -40.27%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

