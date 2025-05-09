First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 98,201 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BND opened at $72.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
