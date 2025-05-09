First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 17,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 15,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0256 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 231,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,960,000.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

