Fitness Stocks To Research – May 7th

Apple, PDD, and Lululemon Athletica are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is in the health and fitness sector—ranging from gym chains and personal-training platforms to exercise-equipment manufacturers and athleisure apparel brands. They allow investors to gain exposure to the growing consumer trend toward active lifestyles and wellness products. By buying fitness stocks, investors aim to profit from rising demand for fitness services, wearable technology and related goods. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.26. The stock had a trading volume of 65,801,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,174,767. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.13. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.41. 4,419,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,121,740. PDD has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.71. 1,118,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.83. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

