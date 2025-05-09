Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stake Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Flywire by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.80. The trade was a 40.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.62.

Flywire Stock Up 2.0 %

FLYW stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

