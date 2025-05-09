Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.29. 27,118,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 74,342,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

