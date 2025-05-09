Fortress Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Apple makes up 2.2% of Fortress Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.80.

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $197.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

