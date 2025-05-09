FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Neogen Issued By Zacks Research

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

NEOG stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Neogen has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, insider Amy M. Rocklin acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $62,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,072.13. This represents a 52.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Borel bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $171,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,717.86. The trade was a 137.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $331,525. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $535,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

