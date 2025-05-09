FY2025 EPS Estimate for Fairfax Financial Lowered by Analyst

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $243.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $243.73. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $212.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $275.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,446.43.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$2,223.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2,046.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,985.89. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$1,425.00 and a 1 year high of C$2,244.99.

In related news, Director Roger Lace sold 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,210.87, for a total transaction of C$221,087.00. Also, Director Jonathan Godown sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,989.23, for a total value of C$99,461.43. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,792 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,692. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

