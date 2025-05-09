FY2025 EPS Estimates for PLTR Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLTR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $119.32 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.04, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock valued at $252,115,667. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

