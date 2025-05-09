FY2026 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Lifted by Roth Capital

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,094,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,360,000 after buying an additional 239,404 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,964,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,520,000 after purchasing an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,324,000 after purchasing an additional 389,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

