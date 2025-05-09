FY2026 EPS Forecast for Trisura Group Increased by Analyst

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSU. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE TSU opened at C$37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.66. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$30.77 and a one year high of C$46.75.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

