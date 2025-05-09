Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,368 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Generation Income Properties were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Income Properties in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. Generation Income Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

