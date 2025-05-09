Gerhard Watzinger Sells 10,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,225,500. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $4,294,500.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,600 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.93, for a total value of $985,218.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $428.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $429.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

