Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €58.85 ($66.12) and last traded at €59.20 ($66.52). Approximately 97,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.35 ($66.69).

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.07.

About Gerresheimer

(Get Free Report)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.