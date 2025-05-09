Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $465.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,400.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

