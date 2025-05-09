GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on GLYC
GlycoMimetics Stock Up 0.2 %
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 38.0% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 161,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 626.1% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 286,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GlycoMimetics
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.