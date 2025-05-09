GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLYC

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.70.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 38.0% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 161,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 626.1% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 286,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.