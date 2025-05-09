Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.09 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $44.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

