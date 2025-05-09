Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,510,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTEK opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $163.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.24. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $35.56.

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

