Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Holdings Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Greenlight Capital Re

In related news, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,620. This trade represents a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $13.50 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.36. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

