Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – May 7th

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, PepsiCo, Nebius Group, and Starbucks are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventory of food products and related household items that a retailer keeps on hand to meet customer demand. They include perishable goods like produce, meats, and dairy as well as non-perishables such as canned foods, grains, and cleaning supplies, and require careful management to balance availability with spoilage and overstock. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.77. 37,933,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,393,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,205. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.82. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,003.05. 567,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,919. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $762.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $445.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $960.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $961.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,777,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.78. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $130.16 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NBIS stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 13,367,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,960,595. Nebius Group has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.20. 3,336,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,048,907. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Featured Stories