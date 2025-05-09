Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 37,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 229,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Grown Rogue International Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

