GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 2,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 580,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

GT Biopharma Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

