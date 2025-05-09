Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

HNRG stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $646.36 million, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

