Head-To-Head Contrast: MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) versus SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MARA and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARA 1 4 5 0 2.40 SBI 0 0 0 1 4.00

MARA currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.45%. Given MARA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MARA is more favorable than SBI.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

MARA has a beta of 6.82, suggesting that its share price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MARA and SBI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARA $656.38 million 7.66 $261.17 million $1.36 10.51 SBI $8.39 billion 0.92 $601.98 million $2.73 9.34

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than MARA. SBI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MARA and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARA 27.48% -8.40% -6.92% SBI 9.47% 6.78% 0.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of MARA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of MARA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MARA beats SBI on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

