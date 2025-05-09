Head-To-Head Review: Grindr (NYSE:GRND) vs. Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 76.4% of Grindr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -16.27% -177.83% 9.57% Sangoma Technologies -2.81% -2.61% -1.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sangoma Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grindr and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Grindr presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 15.15%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Grindr.

Volatility and Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindr and Sangoma Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $344.64 million 14.78 -$55.77 million ($0.79) -30.95 Sangoma Technologies $241.24 million 0.82 -$8.66 million ($0.21) -28.02

Sangoma Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats Grindr on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

