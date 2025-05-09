Head to Head Survey: Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) & GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

GoDaddy has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and Canna-Global Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $4.66 billion 5.56 $936.90 million $5.20 35.23 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of GoDaddy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GoDaddy and Canna-Global Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 6 7 1 2.64 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

GoDaddy presently has a consensus target price of $214.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.28%. Given GoDaddy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 20.49% 176.06% 8.94% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GoDaddy beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy



GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content. The segment also offers connected commerce comprising Smart Terminal, a dual screen all-in-one Point-of-Sale system that allows customers to manage in-store inventory and product catalogs and take payments; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator that enables customers to accept all major forms of payments; and email service plans with a multi-feature web interface, and Microsoft Office 365 accounts that connects to customers’ domains. The Core Platform segment offers domain products, including primary registrations, domain aftermarket platform, and domain name add-ons, as well as GoDaddy Registry, a provider of domain name registry services; and hosting and security services comprising shared website hosting, virtual private servers, and managed wordpress hosting services, as well as security products with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help secure customers’ online presence. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Canna-Global Acquisition



Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

