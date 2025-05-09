Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.46, but opened at $23.32. Hippo shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 158,581 shares traded.

The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Stienstra sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $69,916.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,632.96. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $354,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 486,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,068,924.60. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hippo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hippo by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after buying an additional 96,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 127,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hippo by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hippo by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hippo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Trading Down 15.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $516.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.49.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

