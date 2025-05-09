Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 6,169 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAHC opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.19 million, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

