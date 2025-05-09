Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 14,891 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of JELD-WEN worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 220,815 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 477,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 83,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

JELD stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,280. This trade represents a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,400. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 864,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

