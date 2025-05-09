Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,613 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of USCB Financial worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 285,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 215,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in USCB Financial by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James cut USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $16.86 on Friday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

