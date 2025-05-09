Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,551 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,389,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,585,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,845,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arvinas by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 843,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 186,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in Arvinas by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 713,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $6.80 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $496.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. The company’s revenue was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARVN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,097.57. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arvinas

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.