Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,627 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LendingClub by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $1,696,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 296,813 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 2.35.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,190.30. This trade represents a 12.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,508.30. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock worth $257,985 over the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

