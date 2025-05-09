Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 605 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 28,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $937,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,058 shares in the company, valued at $66,940,366.50. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $695,093.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,190. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

