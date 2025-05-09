Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Weave Communications by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,205,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,220,000 after buying an additional 863,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Weave Communications by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,105,728 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 778,413 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $14,984,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $10.47 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.72 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $108,713.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,332.90. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Branden Neish sold 20,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $206,973.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,092.53. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

WEAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

