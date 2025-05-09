Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,479 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Trex by 73.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $58.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

