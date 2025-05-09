Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWN opened at $50.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $254.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

