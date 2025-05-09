Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Repay alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 2,382.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,078 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Repay by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,740,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 726,058 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Repay by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,812,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 683,548 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 6,043,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after buying an additional 626,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 599,840 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of RPAY opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPAY

Repay Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.