Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,902,000 after acquiring an additional 111,953 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HI stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.62%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

